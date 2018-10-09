Wednesday, October 10, 2018

Oliai, Lady Scots Make a Run at Birdville

Highland Park raced away with team and individual titles at in the Birdville Invitational meet on Saturday in Hurst.

The Lady Scots featured the top four runners in the 5-kilometer race, led by sophomore Sophia Oliai in 18 minutes, 43 seconds. She was followed by Maddy Stephens, Isabel Blaylock, and Alli Grace Ott, with Phoebe Spackman right behind in sixth place.

It was the final tuneup for HP prior to the District 11-5A meet on Thursday at Myers Park in McKinney. The top team and individual qualifiers will advance to the Class 5A Region II meet on Oct. 22 in Grand Prairie.

