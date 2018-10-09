Philly Pretzel Factory Comes to Dallas

The first Philly Pretzel Factory in Dallas is slated to open late October at 5601 W. Lovers Lane.

“We used to live in the neighborhood in which our store is located,” said co-owner Brian Jaworowski. “Meredith was born and raised here in Dallas and it’s our hope to introduce Dallas to a new staple product to serve in schools or at parties, tailgates, or snack time.”

Originally from Philadelphia, Jaworowski is excited to show Texans what a real Philly-style soft pretzel tastes like. He claims it is one of the few things that Dallas does not have to offer and is thrilled to showcase his hometown city pride throughout the Dallas community.

“The Dallas market is a vibrant community and one that we are thrilled to be part of,” he said. “These are quality pretzels that are crafted with freshly made dough and hand-twisted in-store every day. With a crunchy outside and a soft, fluffy inside, we think it will become a popular destination in Dallas.”

Philly Pretzel Factory has party trays available and also offers a wholesale option for businesses, schools, hospitals, sporting events, and more. Beyond traditional pretzels, the eatery serves soft pretzel bites, cinnamon twists, pretzel-wrapped hot dogs, pretzel stuffed cheesesteaks, and pepperoni pretzel melts.

Looking ahead, the Jaworowskis hope to bring up to five Philly Pretzel Factory locations to the Dallas market.