The French Room to Host Friends of James Beard Benefit Dinner

The French Room is set to host the city’s first Friends of the James Beard Benefit dinner.

Set for Oct. 21, the restaurant’s newly appointed executive chef, Anthony Dispensa, will bring together his former culinary mentors, including Bradley Ogden, James Beard Foundation Best California Chef and Restaurant of the Year winner, and some of the city’s most celebrated local chefs to raise money for the next generation of great American chefs.

Tickets to the event are $225 per person, inclusive of wine pairings, tax, and gratuity. Tickets are available here.

The evening will begin with a Champagne reception in The French Room Bar followed by an eight-course seated dinner in the dining room featuring exquisite wine pairings by The French Room’s sommelier, Leslie Hartman. For this special evening, each participating chef creates a course highlighting the ingredients of fall – ultimately creating a menu that is a true culinary collaboration by some of the country’s best chefs.

Participating chefs include: