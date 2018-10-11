Two Pop-Up Shops Open at Highland Park Village

Whether it’s some of the South’s most skilled artisans or a celebrity designer, two pop-ups are giving shoppers a new experience at Highland Park Village.

Garden & Gun’s Pop-Up Fieldshop will take over HPV’s Local Market this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For one day only, guests can enjoy a unique shopping experience inspired by the pages of the iconic lifestyle magazine, allowing shoppers to peruse one-of-a-kind pieces from Southern artisans and craftsmen: Shop beautiful scarves and accessories by Carson & Co and Blair’s Belts, hats by Gigi Burris Millinery and sporting goods by Tom Beckbe, decorative glassware by Julie Wear and even something for foodies with duck fat caramels and bourbon brittle by Olive & Sinclair, hot barrel sauce and bourbon balls by Pappy Van Winkle Goods, and mixes from Blackberry Farms. Also, peruse G&G’s exclusive signature gear including signed books, branded shirts, hats, koozies, pint glasses and more.

Celebrity designer Peter Dundas also has teamed up with luxury rentals Armarium for a pop-up boutique at Highland Park Village through Oct. 21.

The pop up will spotlight pieces from DUNDAS’ D4 collection which was inspired by a recent trip to Moscow and pays homage to the 70’s style of the glamorous jet-set woman —a signature style that Peter Dundas also infused in his collections at Roberto Cavalli and Pucci where he previously served as Creative Director of the luxury Italian fashion houses. In addition to the D4 collection, select one-of-a-kind archival pieces that have never been shown before will be showcased. The exclusive assortment of DUNDAS will be available for rent alongside an extensive selection of the collection available for sale.

“I launched DUNDAS, primarily as a direct-to-consumer label, as I wanted to reach my customers personally. We conceived this idea of a ‘traveling flagship’ as we wanted to ‘pop up’ in the all the places the DUNDAS woman is,” said Peter Dundas, who founded the company alongside his life and business partner Evangelo Bousis in Feb 2017.

Aside from New York, DUNDAS Traveling Flagships have opened in Los Angeles and Mykonos.

“I think Dallas is a city with a very interesting portfolio of women who love fashion and will really connect with the high- glamour style so signature to my collections, which is why we chose Dallas as the next city to open in,” Dundas said.

In honor of the 20th installment of TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art taking place on Oct. 27, a percentage of proceeds from rentals and sales will be donated to benefit amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, and the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA).