Tyra Banks to Host Women That Soar Awards

Producer, media mogul, supermodel, actress, and entrepreneur, Tyra Banks, will host this year’s Women that Soar Awards.

As host of this year’s show, event planners say Banks embodies the event’s message. Through her platform, Banks has empowered, inspired, and encouraged women and young girls to overcome obstacles and soar to personal and professional success.

The evening will celebrate women from diverse racial, cultural, and socio-economic backgrounds.

The black-tie, star-studded, Women that Soar Awards will take place Nov. 10 at The Statler Hotel.

Celebrates its 11-year anniversary and its fifth syndicated televised broadcast show, the evening will also feature an amazing line-up of musical guests including Grammy, Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Common, R&B and Broadway superstar Fantasia, country music star RaeLynn, American Idol winner Kris Allen, Gospel artist Jekalyn Carr, and many others.

The show is Executive Produced by Gina Grant, Founder and Creator, legendary Hollywood Producer, Reuben Cannon, and Cheryl Boone Isaacs, former President of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The 2018 honorees are a group of trailblazing women with diverse achievements from the following Award categories: Nana Amoako – Mentorship Award, Nancy Borowick – Humanitarian Award, Debra Caudy – Community Outreach Award, Jaha Dukureh – Global Activist Award, Kathy Fielder – Entrepreneur Award, Zainab Salbi – Business Award, and Jennifer Yuh Nelson – Entertainment Award.

Women That Soar’s title sponsors are American Airlines and Toyota.