Rachofsky House Designer to Speak at Dallas Architecture Forum

Rachofsky House designer Thomas Phifer will speak at the Oct. 23 Dallas Architecture Forum at the Dallas Museum of Art’s Horchow Auditorium.

Phifer is widely admired for buildings that relate poetically to both the natural and human ecologies of their sites; that employ advanced technologies and modes of construction to create the appropriate architectural forms, spaces, and effects; and that transform their communities by suggesting the sublime.

His other Dallas projects include the Klyde Warren Park Pavilion and Savor Restaurant.

Phifer employs deceptive simplicity in a variety of building types, ranging from corporate headquarters and university buildings to residences and buildings for art. His firm, Thomas Phifer and Partners in New York City, has designed notable public and private buildings across the United States.

“Thomas Phifer is deeply committed to connecting people in man-made environments to their natural surroundings through a keen use of the effects of light within a deceptively simple yet elegant design,” said Forum Executive Director Nate Eudaly. “His widely celebrated and vast experience spans every scale of design and construction from large public institutions to personal residences.”

Tickets for this lecture are $20 for general admission, $15 for DMA members, and $5 for students (with ID) and can be purchased by clicking here.