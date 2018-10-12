SusieCakes Celebrates Fall with Tasty Treats

If the rain and cool temperatures haven’t screamed, “It’s Fall,” the seasonal treats from SusieCakes in Preston Center surely will.

Treats available this fall including homestyle classics such as Apple Crumble Pie, made with perfectly seasoned cinnamon apple filling and topped with Susie’s signature crumble, and Susie’s traditional Pumpkin Pie baked in an old-fashioned flaky crust.

October is filled with seasonal delights featuring all things pumpkin including Pumpkin Maple Cupcakes, Pumpkin Spice Cake, Pumpkin Cheesecake, Pumpkin Bread Pudding, and Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies.

SusieCakes will also feature spooky treats for Halloween, including the fan favorite Trick-or-Treat Bar, a chewy blondie bar loaded with mini M&Ms, Reese’s Pieces, Butterfinger, and Heath Bar.

Susie Cakes is located at 6100 Luther Lane. Other locations include Fort Worth, Plano, and Houston.