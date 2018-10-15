Female Choreographers Show Off at SMU Meadows Dance Concert

For the first time, SMU Meadows will present an entire show of works by female choreographers.

Three exciting contemporary works, including premieres by Princess Grace Award recipient Bridget L. Moore and by Meadows Artist-in-Residence Brandi Coleman and a re-created work by New York-based choreographer Cherylyn Lavagnino, will be presented at SMU Meadows School of the Arts’ Fall Dance Concert from Oct. 24 through 28 in the Bob Hope Theatre.

The program opens with Lavagnino’s Seize en Jeu, a work for 16 dancers set to the fourth movement of Franz Schubert’s Trio in E-flat Major. A re-creation of her 2013 work Treize en Jeu, it features additional dancers in duets, trios, and solos set against a backdrop of counterpoint group entrances and exits.

The work reflects Lavagnino’s mission to create a movement that engages an audience by aligning the rigor of ballet with the humanistic performance values of contemporary dance.

A former Pennsylvania Ballet soloist, Lavagnino has been a faculty member of NYU Tisch School of the Arts since 1987 and has led her own company, Cherylyn Lavagnino Dance, since 2000. She has created more than 40 works that have been performed both nationally and internationally.

The program continues with the premiere of Simply, Eartha by Dallas-based choreographer Bridget L. Moore, a work celebrating the life and legacy of singer/actress/dancer/activist Eartha Kitt. The six-part work reflects collective narratives conveyed through music and dance.

Concluding the program is Coleman’s upbeat new jazz work And One More Thing…, highlighting strength, resilience, and an unwillingness to compromise as portrayed by a group of hard-hitting, unapologetic women.

Fall dance concert performance times are 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $14 for adults, $11 for seniors, and $8 for students, SMU faculty, and staff.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.