HP Aims to Remain Perfect in Postseason

Highland Park will face Adamson in the opening round of the Class 5A team tennis playoffs on Monday at the Seay Tennis Center. (Photo: Chris McGathey)

After another unbeaten regular season, Highland Park will start the playoffs with a match against Adamson on Monday at the indoor Seay Tennis Center.

The Scots are looking to defend their Class 5A state title with a deep and experienced lineup to win their 31st consecutive district title this fall in 11-5A.

The winner of Monday’s match with face either McKinney North or Frisco Liberty in the area round later this week at a time and site to be determined.