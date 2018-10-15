Scots Dominate District X-Country Meet

Led by individual champions Jack Alessio and Sophia Oliai, Highland Park easily won the boys and girls team titles at the District 11-5A cross country meet on Thursday. Both teams will advance to the Class 5A Region II meet on Oct. 22 at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.

Alessio paced the field in the 5-kilometer boys race in 17 minutes, 34 seconds, while Oliai took the girls race by almost a full minute in 21:39.

The Scots placed three other runners in the top 10, including Eric Lara (fifth), John Moss (sixth), and Tyler Mead (10th). On the girls side, HP finished with seven runners in the top nine — with Oliai followed by Maddy Stephens (second), Isabel Blaylock (third), Alli Grace Ott (fouth), Phoebe Spackman (sixth), Gracyn Applegate (seventh), and Grace Teffaha (ninth).