The Dallas Opera’s FIRST SIGHT Patron Party

Around 134 opera lovers were singing the praises of the spectacular Patron Party hosted by Roxanne and Gene Phillips on Oct. 1 in their fabulous Preston Hollow home.

Benefactors of The Dallas Opera’s FIRST SIGHT Fashion Show and Luncheon and FIRST NIGHT – the all-encompassing Opening Night celebrations marking the start of each season – strolled the magnificent grounds of this fabulous estate and dined royally, literally, on delightful hors d’oeuvres prepared for the occasion by Chef Darren McGrady, former personal chef to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and the late Princess Diana and owner of “Eating Royally.”

FIRST NIGHT (presenting sponsor, Hall Arts Residences) was celebrated in style with a live performance by renowned tenor Andrew Stenson, accompanied by Kirk Severtson, that set the stage for great opera to come during the 2018-19 “Swept Away” Season. And the night was a little brighter in the stately dining room of the Phillips’ home where an incredible array of jewels provided by BVLGARI (many with a decidedly serpentine touch) allowed everyone to accessorize like royalty, if only for a moment! All in all, this was a Patron Party that will be hard to eclipse.

Photos by Thomas Garza Photography.