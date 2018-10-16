“Goodnight Lakewood” Author Celebrates the Park Cities

From the Katy Trail and Caruth Park in the spring and summer to SMU Boulevard fall tailgates, a new book sets the stage to take readers on a whimsical journey through the Park Cities.

Based on the seasons, the 32-page illustrated storybook follows the seasonal traditions of the Park Cities, ending in December with the lighting of the Big Pecan Tree and Highland Park Village’s beautiful white-lit trees.

Author Jaclyn Amend said her story as a writer began in early 2017 as she prepared for the birth of her second son. At the time, she wrote “Goodnight Lakewood” about her immediate neighborhood and dreamed of one day reading it to her children.

Amed and her husband created a small publishing company and partnered with a local printer to print a small run of books.

“The response from our community has been so much more enthusiastic than we could have imagined and we are constantly humbled and touched to hear of families spending time together reading our book,” she said. “We want to celebrate other neighborhoods in Dallas in the same way. It is in this spirit that I wrote “Goodnight Park Cities” with lots of input from our friends who have either grown up in the area or live there now, or both.”

“Goodnight Park Cities” will launch at 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Moody Family YMCA.