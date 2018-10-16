HPHS Earns 572 Advanced Placement Scholar Awards

More than 500 Highland Park High School students have been recognized with 572 Advanced Placement Scholar Awards by the College Board for demonstrating outstanding college-level achievement through their performance on AP exams.

The AP exams were administered in May 2018 to students in grades 9-12 who were enrolled across 32 different AP courses. HPHS students participated in approximately 2,978-course exams with the highest participation rates in English Language Compositions and English Literature Composition.

“Because AP Scholar Distinctions are only awarded to students who have successfully completed three or more college-level exams, these 501 students representing our school have earned the equivalent of more than 1,500 college credits,” HPHS Principal Walter Kelly said. “I am particularly impressed with these students when one considers that they not only have surpassed expectations for high school academics but that they also continue to contribute in so many other ways to our school and community.”

Success on an AP exam is defined as earning an exam score of 3 or higher, which represents the score point that research finds predictive for college success and college graduation. HPISD has an average AP score of 3.88 and has recognized 4,289 AP Scholar Awards since 2011.

73 students were recognized as National AP Scholars. This award is granted to students who receive a 4 or higher on eight or more AP exams and an average score of 4 on all AP exams taken.

An astounding 213 students were recognized as AP Scholars with Distinction, a designation that is granted to students who scored a 3 or higher on five or more AP exams with an average score of 3.5 on all AP exams taken.

Additionally, 95 students were recognized as AP Scholars with Honor. This award is granted to students who have scored a 3 or higher on four or more AP exams and an average score of 3.25 on all AP exams are taken. 191 students were also named AP Scholars, a recognition that is granted to students who scored a 3 or higher on three or more AP exams.

