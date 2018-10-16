Ida Mae Pops Up at Preston Royal Village

Ida Mae Home, a Dallas-based home textiles company, will open its first pop-up shop later this month at Preston Royal Village shopping center.

The pop-up will open Saturday, Oct. 20, and store hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The 2,500 square-foot space will feature an exciting mix of home textiles and gifts, including quilts, duvets, decorative pillows, throws, accessories, and giftable items.

“We love creating beautiful, unique products that make us feel happy. And most importantly, we want you to feel happy when you have our products in your home,” said Kristin Kiseljack, owner and designer for Ida Mae Home. “With our pop-up shop, we are offering an alternative for shoppers to find and enjoy our pillows, quilts and home décor, and just in time for the holidays.”

Kristin Kiseljack, the owner of Ida Mae Home, named the brand in honor of her grandmother, Ida Mae Grant.

Ida Mae was born and raised on a cotton farm outside of Waco. She grew up quilting and passed along stacks of well-loved quilts. She also passed along a love of textiles, stories on the porch at night and homemade meals cooked from her garden. With these textiles, the hope is that others can enjoy a piece of this family heritage.

Ida Mae Home’s sister brands include Elise Home, Elise & James Home, Red Pineapple and Ivy Hill Home. These brands can be found at stores such as Neiman Marcus, Belk, Home Goods, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Ross.

The pop-up will be open through the end of the year.