Park Cities, Preston Hollow Residents Join Perot Museum Board

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science elected new officers and six new board members at its annual meeting, including Park Cities residents Nancy Perot and Robert Vaughn and Preston Hollow residents Andrew Gould and Nancy Best.

Mac McFarland, CEO of GenOn Energy, will serve as chair of the board of directors for the 2018-2019 fiscal year. McFarland succeeds Hernan Saenz, who served as chair for the 2016-2018 fiscal years.

Joining McFarland as board officers are Karen Katz (former CEO, Neiman Marcus Group) as vice chair, Andrew Gould (Wick Phillips) as secretary, and Lane Britain (PetroCap, LLC) as treasurer. McFarland and the other officers assumed their duties Oct. 1.

New board members are Nancy Best (Community Volunteer); Nancy Perot (Owner, Interabang Books); Royce Ramey (Tolleson Wealth Management), Marlene Fogarty Sughrue (Dallas Art Fair), Robert Vaughn (Vaughn Capital Partners, LLC) and Jacob Walter (Hillwood Urban).

“We are thrilled to have Mac McFarland take the helm while also welcoming our new board members to the Perot Museum team,” said Dr. Linda Silver, Eugene McDermott Chief Executive Officer of the Perot Museum. “This is an exciting time for the Museum as we move forward with important strategic initiatives that will guide the Museum into the future and ultimately support our community, our workforce and the leaders of tomorrow. These talented and passionate new officers and board members bring vast expertise, talents and unique perspectives that will prove invaluable as we deliver on our mission to inspire minds through nature and science.”