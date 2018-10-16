Rocked Around the Clock

On Sept. 21, guests arrived at the Artists’ Quarter at the historic South Side on Lamar for the sixth annual History with a Twist: Sock Hop, a 1950s-style cocktail party, benefiting Dallas Heritage Village.

People enjoyed punch bowl cocktails, sock hop fare, soda shop sweets, and dance lessons by The Rhythm Room to popular ‘50s tunes spun by DJ Jennifer Miller.

(Photos: Lisa Stewart)