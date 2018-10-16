Wednesday, October 17, 2018

Park Cities People

Park Cities People

Society 

Rocked Around the Clock

Staff Report 0 Comments , , , , , ,

On Sept. 21, guests arrived at the Artists’ Quarter at the historic South Side on Lamar for the sixth annual History with a Twist: Sock Hop, a 1950s-style cocktail party, benefiting Dallas Heritage Village.

People enjoyed punch bowl cocktails, sock hop fare, soda shop sweets, and dance lessons by The Rhythm Room to popular ‘50s tunes spun by DJ Jennifer Miller.

(Photos: Lisa Stewart)

You May Also Like

Music Legends to Rock Cattle Baron’s Ball

Staff Report 0

Krewe de Kidds Masquerade

Staff Report 0

Long Cove Holiday Bash

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *