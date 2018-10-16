Want a Taste of West Dallas?

Mari and Don Epperson, along with Kay and Duncan Fulton, are thrilled to welcome Dallasites to A Taste of West Dallas, benefitting Wesley-Rankin Community Center.

Presented by Texas Capital Bank, the fun evening will begin with a VIP cocktail reception with World Master Chef Sharon Van Meter, followed by a tasting of sips and savory bites from various chefs, restaurant, and breweries in West Dallas. The Oct. 21 event will take place at 3015 at Trinity Groves.

Wesley-Rankin Community Center has served the West Dallas community for over 100 years by providing education and resources to drive community transformation.

Participating restaurants (as of today) include 3015 at Trinity Groves, Amberjax Fish Market Grille, Beto & Son at Trinity Groves, LUCK – Local Urban Craft Kitchen, Oak Highlands Brewery, Odom’s Bar-B-Que, Pura Vida Tequila, Saint Rocco’s New York Italian at Trinity Groves, Snappy Catfish, and Steam Theory Brewing Company.