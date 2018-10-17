Barbara Hunt Crow Announced as “A Writer’s Garden” Honorary Chair

Barbara Hunt Crow has been announced as the Honorary Chair for the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum’s 12th Annual “A Writer’s Garden” Literary Symposium and Luncheon.

The “A Passion for Gardens” celebration will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Arboretum’s Rosine Hall.

The literary symposium is an annual fall fundraiser, which has presented outstanding authors and speakers with extensive knowledge in the histories of garden design, architecture and art, and stories of extraordinary individuals and events.

The 2018 program will feature Carolyne Roehm, internationally recognized style icon and gardener extraordinaire, and Colta Ives, renowned art historian and landscape designer.

Michelle Mew is the event chair and Linda Spina is the Women’s Council President.

A longtime supporter of the Dallas Arboretum and the Dallas community, Hunt Crow is a native of Dallas. She is a graduate of Highland Park High School and attended Hollins University in Roanoke, Virginia. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art History from The University of Texas (Austin), graduating summa cum laude.

Hunt Crow is a member of The Junior League of Dallas, The Crystal Charity Ball Committee, The Cattle Baron’s Ball Committee, and The Dallas Woman’s Club, where she served on the Board of Governors from 2004 – 2007.

She is a life-long member of Highland Park Presbyterian Church and is active in several garden clubs, the Dallas Glass Club, the Dallas Antiques and Fine Arts Society, Pennies From Heaven Investment Club, two book study groups, and the Pi Beta Phi Alumnae Club of Dallas. She has helped chair and host numerous events benefiting Dallas-area philanthropies, including the 2006 Saint Valentine’s Day Luncheon and Fashion Show for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (co-chaired with her sister, Libby Hunt Allred), the 2006 Flora Awards (co-chaired with Bettye Slaven), and 2016 Each Moment Matters Luncheon benefitting the Caring Fund of Faith Presbyterian Hospice (co-chaired with Lucy Johnson).

Individual tickets are $150 per person for Symposium and Luncheon and $125 per person for Symposium Only. Information is available at womenscouncildallasarboretum.org.

An intimate “Meet the Authors” Reception for Sponsors and Patrons is planned for Nov. 13 in the home of local designer and author Betty Lou Phillips.