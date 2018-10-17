Wednesday, October 17, 2018

Home Finale on Tap for Lady Scots

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments , ,

Your last opportunity to see Highland Park crush some District 11-5A competition at home will come on Friday against Thomas Jefferson. (File photo: Chris McGathey)

Fans will have one more chance to catch the District 11-5A dominance of the Highland Park volleyball team at home. The Lady Scots can formally clinch the district title with a victory over Thomas Jefferson on Friday, then will wrap up the regular season on Oct. 23 at Woodrow Wilson.

HP, of course, hasn’t dropped a set during league play, extending its winning streak to 12 matches with a sweep of Carrollton R.L. Turner (25-11, 25-11, 25-20) on Tuesday.

Looking ahead, the Lady Scots will travel to Rockwall-Heath for a playoff warmup match on Oct. 26 before opening postseason play the following week against an opponent from Dallas ISD.

