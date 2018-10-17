Momentous Institute Hosts Changing The Odds Conference

More than 350 supporters attended Salesmanship Club of Dallas and Momentous Institute’s annual Changing the Odds Dinner at the Omni Dallas Hotel on Sept. 26. Connie O’ Neill and Dick Skorburg served as event chairs.

Also in attendance were ­Momentous Institute Chair Jeff Barnes and Salesmanship Club of Dallas President Patton Chapman.

Momentous Institute Executive Director Michelle Kinder illustrated the power of social emotional health with stories from former Momentous Institute students and clients, while also stressing an urgent and critical need for Dallas. A need to become more inclusive and show up in a way that supports a transformation of pain and unease into something productive, positive and, ultimately, unifying for children and families experiencing life struggles.

“Every child should be having daily interactions with adults that fuel that unmistakable feeling that, I belong, that my community is counting on and investing in me—not to feel good themselves and not because they feel sorry for me, but because they see my promise and they expect a return on their investment,” Kinder said.

Guests also heard from Gregory Boyle, founder of Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles, California—the largest gang intervention program in the world. Boyle is a New York Times bestselling author and highly decorated for his humanitarian work.

(Courtesy photos)