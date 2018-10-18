Highland Park Resident Opens Home for Garden Concert

The Orchestra of New Spain will ensconce its next performance at the contemporary home of Highland Park resident Tara Lewis.

The Oct. 28 performance is part of the orchestra’s home and garden concert featuring multi-instrumentalist and chamber musician Stephanie Raby and Everett Redburn. Redburn will be plucking lute and theorbo (bass lute with an extended neck) used for accompaniment in 17th-and early 18th-century music.

Lewis, an avid supporter of the Dallas arts scene, said she especially likes to champion niche performers that offer something unique to an audience – hence why she’s opening her home for the Orchestra of New Spain, which focuses on little known Spanish repertory.

“This concert is a perfect example of the level of detail that goes into each performance to ensure that all elements are authentic to the era, not to mention the fact that the music is absolutely gorgeous,” she said. “I am very proud to host Orchestra of New Spain’s Home & Garden concert in our home and I hope that this event will broaden the awareness of Orchestra of New Spain and its one of a kind programming.”

Tickets for the 6 p.m. event are $60 and can be purchased online at ticketdfw.com by calling 214-871-5000.

The orchestra’s music director, Grover Wilkins, said the evening will offer a fascinating musical voyage accompanied by wine and tapas and conversation about how these two instruments were such an essential part of baroque and earlier music.

“Tara’s art-filled home is modern and inviting all at once and the space where we are performing is perfect for our event,” Wilkins said.

The Orchestra of New Spain is a 36-member orchestra and chorus created in the Dallas Arts District in 1989 and dedicated to exploration to the music of the Spanish Baroque.