Lauren Toledo & Robert Vaughn Jr.

Lauren Wagner Toledo and Robert Carl Vaughn Jr. were married July 14, 2018 at Monterey Peninsula Country Club in Pebble Beach, California. Rev. William Blyth Rolland, Minister Emeritus at the Church in the Forest in Pebble Beach, officiated the outdoor ceremony. Pebble Beach was an easy choice for this destination wedding as both families have spent meaningful time there and formed many close ties to the community.

The wedding weekend began with a welcome party for guests on Thursday evening in downtown Carmel, Calif., hosted by friends and family. Cozy outdoor fires and the cool evening temperatures were the perfect introduction to the coming festivities. A rehearsal dinner was hosted by the parents of the groom on the eve of the wedding at The Beach and Tennis Club at Pebble Beach. The lush, beautiful surroundings provided a picturesque backdrop for the dinner which was followed by daiquiris and cigar rollers on the patio.

The wedding and reception took place Saturday, July 14, 2018. The Monterey String Quartet played during the wedding and for the cocktail hour that followed. Cocktails on the patio featured Cuban themed mojitos and cuba libre signature drinks in honor of the bride’s father, who was born in Havana. A seated dinner followed with dancing in the newly renovated ballroom. A 10-piece band, the VIPs from Los Angeles, played during dinner and for the after dinner dancing. The couple’s first dance was “Only Wanna Be With You” by Hootie and the Blowfish.

The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. George Ansel Toledo of Highland Park. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Elsa Toledo Ashley and the late Dr. Jorge Toledo and Mrs. Gloria Sommerville Wagner and the late Mr. Alden Elwood Wagner Sr. and the late Mrs. Helena Underwood Wagner.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Carl Vaughn of University Park. He is the grandson of the late Mrs. Mary Josephine Vaughn Rauscher, the late Mr. Jack Calvin Vaughn, the late Mrs. Jane Holland Browning, and the late Mr. William Webb Browning Jr.

The bride was presented in marriage by her parents. She was escorted down the aisle on the arm of her father. Lauren wore an Antonio Riva gown from Stanley Korshak Bridal. The gown was made in Italy of Silk Mikado, with a bow and lace overskirt.

Assisting the bride as maid of honor was her sister, Audrey Matthews Toledo. Bridesmaids included Amanda Elmore Callahan, Caitlin Brady Costello, Avery Cowden Nelson, Dorothy Anne Padgett, Jenna Smith Ramsey, Madison Akerblom Seamens, Kristen Leigh Sebastian, Elizabeth Leonard Stinson, Kaitlin Rebecca Varga, Browning Cameron Vaughn, the groom’s sister; and Anna Kathryn Yanker. The bride’s brother, George Underwood Toledo, and the groom’s sister, Browning Cameron Vaughn, read the scriptures.

Attending the groom as best man was Christopher George Jordan Jr. Groomsmen included Trevor Dearborn Dunlap, William Davis Felder V, Grant Ray Garrett, Corey Grafton Howell, Andrew Chapman Imel, Angus Alexander Macdonald, Noah Malone Mitchell IV, William Henry Nelson II, Robert Banks Newton, George Underwood Toledo, the bride’s brother; and John Newton Walker Jr. The ushers for the wedding were, Dashiell Hammer Crowley, Stephen Daniel Deprizio, Peter Hunter Perot, and Matthew Eugene Strickland.

The bride is a 2007 graduate of Highland Park High School. She graduated from Vanderbilt University in 2011 where she received a Bachelor of Science in human and organizational development. Lauren was President of the Salvation Army Auxiliary Organization, Echelon in 2016 and is a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Fraternity alumni. She worked for Goldman Sachs and Co. from 2011 to 2018. Lauren was a financial analyst from 2011 to 2013 and a wealth management professional from 2013 to 2018. Lauren is currently the business manager for her father’s medical practice, Highland Park Plastic Surgery Center.

The groom is a 2006 graduate of Culver Academies in Culver, Indiana. He graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2011 with a Bachelor of Science in petroleum engineering and in 2015 he graduated with an MBA from Southern Methodist University where he was the recipient of the L. Frank Pitts Oil & Gas Scholarship. Robert was also President of the Idlewild Club in 2015. Robert currently works at Vaughn Petroleum, Ltd.

The wedding trip took Robert and Lauren to Australia and New Zealand, two countries where Robert had studied abroad while in college. Lauren had never visited either of them and Robert wanted to share his experience with her. Their honeymoon was the perfect opportunity to go!

Upon their return from their travels, the couple has made Dallas their home.