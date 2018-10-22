Broadway Comes to the Meyerson

Dallas’s most charitable gathered Sept. 15 at the
for the 2018 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala. Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center
The black-tie evening began with a cocktail reception followed by dinner in the Meyerson lobby. Guests moved to the Eugene McDermott Concert Hall to enjoy a performance by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra with award-winning singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth.
(Kristina Bowman Photography)
Barbara and Don Daseke
Barbara and John Cohn
Ben and Tracy Lange
Bill and Linda Custard
Bob and Christine Nichols
Bob and Lisa Segert
Bonnie Floyd and Dennis Konopatzke
Brendon Fischer, Laree Hulshoff, and Ben Fischer
CeCe Smith and Ford Lacy
Cecelia Smith and Marlene Ehring
Chuck and Trudy Best
Clay and Lisa Cooley
David and Renee Karp
David Haemisegger and Nancy Nasher
Diane and Hal Brierley
Greg and Kim Hext
Jennings and Graeme Ross
Kara and Randall Goss
Key and Katherine Coker
Kim Noltemy
Kim Noltemy with Richard and Kathy Holt
Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth and Kim Noltemy
Kristin Chenoweth
Lisa Segert, Kristin Chenoweth, and Bob Segert
Lynn McBee and Nicholas Even
Mark Porter and Anne Davidson
Michelle Boals, Ryan Anthony, and Niki Anthony
Myrna and Bob Schlegel
Paige and Randy Flink
Ross and Margot Perot
Ryan Jones and Klaire Duff
Sanjiv Yajnik
Sanjiv Yajnik, Kristin Chenoweth, and Kim Noltemy
Sheila and Jody Grant
Sherwood Wagner and Marena Gault
Shiv, Mohua, and Sanjiv Yajnik
Taylor Johnson and Nick Boulle
Tiffany and Paul Divis
Charles Cascio and Graham McCall
Kristin Chenoweth
Javier Burkle and Mason McCleskey
Lisa and Bob Segert
Marena and Roger Gault with Sherwood Wagner