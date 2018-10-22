Broadway Comes to the Meyerson

Dallas’s most charitable gathered Sept. 15 at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center for the 2018 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala.

The black-tie evening began with a cocktail reception followed by dinner in the Meyerson lobby. Guests moved to the Eugene McDermott Concert Hall to enjoy a performance by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra with award-winning singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth.

(Kristina Bowman Photography)