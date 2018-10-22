DMA Hosts First Günther Förg Exhibit in Three Decades

The Dallas Museum of Art is currently hosting the first U.S. exhibit of German artist Günther Förg in nearly three decades. The exhibit, which opened over the weekend, will be available to visitors through Jan. 27, 2019.

Günther Förg: A Fragile Beauty culminates 40 years worth of work from Förg, including sketches, photography, sculpture, and paintings – to dive into the life and influence of his works.

“We are excited to collaborate with the Stedelijk Museum to bring renewed attention to the practice of an artist who has undoubtedly influenced the creative processes of many artists working today,” said Eugene McDermott director of the DMA, Agustín Arteaga. “As a place of discovery and learning, the DMA is proud to share Förg’s vivid work with a new generation of local and national audiences for the first time in nearly 30 years, and to re-ignite dialogue about this fascinating artist.”

While common among his contemporary counterparts, working in multiple disciplines was unusual during Förg’s time. Through his work, the practice became all the more prominent.

Günther Förg: A Fragile Beauty begins with a recreation of a seminal wall mural from 1986 and monochromatic paintings. Throughout, the artist’s multimedia paintings, like the multi-panel work of painted lead, are presented in a way that emphasizes the distinct textures and compositional elements that create Förg’s signature tension between surface and substrate.

Bookending the exhibition is his late works, Förg’s Spot Paintings from 2007 to 2008. These distinctive paintings feature large swathes of color against a white ground and emphasize the movement of the works.

The exhibit is co-organized by the Dallas Museum of Art in collaboration with the Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam. The exhibition catalog is underwritten by Editions Traverses Sàrl. Major support for the Dallas presentation is made possible by Deutsche Bank and Audi.

“The Deutsche Bank Collection is one of the most substantial collections of international contemporary works on paper and photography,” said Michael Jacoby, managing director of Deutsche Bank Wealth Management. “As a collector of Förg’s work for over 30 years, we are proud to serve as a Major Sponsor and lender to this new exhibition.”