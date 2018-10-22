Globetrotters Drain Trick Shots at Perot Museum

Ahead of their upcoming Dallas tour, the Harlem Globetrotters showed off the science of basketball trick shots from the roof of the Perot Museum in Dallas.

Two-time Guinness World Record holder Zeus McClurkin performed a principle called the Magnus Effect by spinning a basketball on his finger and shooting for a hoop nearly 200 feet below – hitting nothing but net.

Cindy Hua, one of the Perot’s Brainiac science educators, talked McClurkin through Magnus Effect and the impact it has on the balls flight path.

The Globetrotters world tour makes an appearance at the Dr Pepper Arena during Thanksgiving weekend on Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and twice more at the American Airlines Center on Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. and Nov. 25 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase at HarlemGlobetrotters.com.

Footage of the trick shot can be found here.