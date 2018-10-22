Tuesday, October 23, 2018

Park Cities People

Real Estate Real Estate Quarterly 

House of the Month: 2904 Purdue Ave.

Staff Report 0 Comments , , , , , , , ,

This custom home, listed at $2.895 million, is not only an architectural standout, it is in a standout location: University Park, where the peaceful aura belies the proximity to hustle-bustle downtown Dallas.

The five-bedroom house, crafted in 2013 by Robert Elliott Custom Homes, offers more than 6,000 square feet of luxuries and style. Features include a spectacular entry hall with a herringbone-pattern wood floor and white square-paneled walls; a bright study with a coffered ceiling; and a great room with a handsome stone fireplace. The master suite includes a spa-like master bath with freestanding tub, glass-walled shower, and dual vanities. Other perks include a bonus room, a covered outdoor living space, and an attached three-car garage.

(Courtesy of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty)

