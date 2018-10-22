Preston Road Construction Will Last Into April

Don’t expect Preston Road traffic conditions in Highland Park to improve until near Easter.

The Preston Road Phase II reconstruction project was already anticipated to continue into spring before recent weather combined with complications involving replacement of a 12-inch Dallas Water Utilities’ line put the work about a month behind, town leaders said.

“These challenges are mostly due to the age of the existing infrastructure,” assistant director of town services Kathleen Stewart said in an email.

The town’s contractor, Ragle Inc. of Euless, and Dallas are working to resolve the challenges, and Ragle will attempt to make up some of the lost time, she said.

The new timeline for the project shows work continuing into April 2019.

Dallas and Highland Park agreed this summer to have a single contractor handle the town’s roadwork and the city’s waterline replacement at the same time. Total costs: $4.2 million – $2.8 million for the town, $1.4 million for the city.

The pavement replacement covers Preston Road from Beverly Drive north to St. Andrews Drive, and is requiring lane closures and a 20-mile-per-hour speed limit to promote safety. Phase I, covering south of Beverly, was completed in 2017.

Dallas’ waterline replacement runs from Armstrong Parkway to Beverly.