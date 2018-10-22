Senior Community Reaches Fundraising Goal

The Legacy senior community recently reached their fundraising goal of $15 million, coinciding with the start of construction for it’s Legacy Midtown Park location.

The funds raised by the non-profit will contribute to operations upkeep and the construction of the new location.

Legacy Midtown Park will feature 184 independent living apartments, 36 memory care residences, and 54 suites for short-term rehabilitation or long-term care. Once completed, the community is estimated to create 350 new jobs.

“I remember when we first started talking about creating this community and am so thrilled to witness this historic day in our organization’s history,” said Marc R. Stanley, chairman of the board of trustees for the Legacy Senior Communities.

“We promised to build a rental retirement community with independent living and all levels of care on one campus, and we are ready to fulfill that commitment. I am honored to be a part of this project, and I thank everyone, especially our generous donors, talented staff and loving volunteers who helped us reach this day.”

The Legacy Midtown Park will be the only Jewish-sponsored rental retirement community in Dallas, with the long-term care and short-term rehab suites expected to open during the first quarter of 2020 and the other residences projected to open in late 2020.