Crime Reports Oct. 15 – 21

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: HE WOKE UP LIKE THAT

Talk about a bad night: A Highland Park man, who had a little too much to drink, got into a cab around 2 a.m. on Oct. 20 after leaving One Sette in the 2600 block of McKinney Avenue and woke up the next morning missing about $14,000 worth of property, he told police around 8 p.m. Oct. 21. Among the items missing, a black Louis Vuitton wallet, valued at $400, iPhone 10, valued at $800, U.S. passport, valued at $110, and an 18k gold Rolex watch, valued at $13,000.

HIGHLAND PARK

19 Friday

Sometime between 8:30 and 9:23 p.m., a 2013 silver Honda Civic was burglarized at the Whole Foods parking lot in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive. A white mesh bag containing some miscellaneous pet care supplies, valued at $10, was stolen.

21 Sunday

A family hanging out at a park near the intersection of St. Johns Drive and Lexington Avenue found a woman’s small black wallet on the bank and turned it into police around 4;20 p.m. Inside the wallet was a driver’s license, $21 in cash, 10 credit cards, two insurance cards, and a partridge in a pear tree – just kidding, the last item was a lottery ticket.

UNIVERSITY PARK

15 Monday

Stolen between 1:45 and 2:17 a.m.: a $30,000 2018 silver GMC Silverado – belonging to Hertz – from the 4300 block of Emerson Avenue.

Pay attention because this one is a little confusing: Sometime before 7 a.m., a Ford key was stolen out of an unlocked 2017 GMC Yukon parked in the 4100 block of Purdue Street and then used to steal a 2018 black Ford F-150 Raptor, valued at $71,310.