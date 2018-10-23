Dallas Orchestra Debuts Interactive Program Notes

It’s now ok to look at your phone during a performance at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. Kind of.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra will now incorporate LiveNote, a mobile application that allows for interactive concert notes and commentary, for select concerts in its 2018-19 season.

LiveNote was created by the Philadelphia Orchestra and Drexel University to improve the experience of program notes, translations and images for audience members.

“LiveNote is a great example of ways the DSO is utilizing technology to enhance the concert experience, which is a key component of our strategic plan,” said Kim Noltemy, DSO president and CEO. “This program is a great tool, and engages audiences who have varying degrees of knowledge of classical music.”

The app will be used for the following pieces:

Pieces to Feature LiveNote in the 2018/19 Dallas Symphony Season

Mussorgsky-Ravel: Pictures at an Exhibition (Oct. 19-21)

Copland: Appalachian Spring Suite (1945 version) (Nov. 1-4)

Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story (Nov. 9-11)

Stravinsky: The Firebird (complete ballet) (April 25-28; SOLUNA)

Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique (May 16-19)

Audiences can access LiveNote via the free DSO mobile app – available to download in the App Store and Google Play.

After downloading the DSO app, users can view LiveNote content before the concert as well as during the performances. To reach the LiveNote functionality, simply click on the “live” button within the DSO app and the program notes will appear in real time with the music.

“We are extremely excited to be working with the Dallas Symphony as they introduce their audiences to the LiveNote experience,” said Chris Montgomery, CEO of InstantEncore. “Using mobile technology in subtle but engaging ways opens up new levels of enjoyment and learning for audiences. We couldn’t be happier to have the DSO as a partner.”