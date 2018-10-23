DMA to Host First Major Jonas Wood Solo Museum Exhibit

The Dallas Museum of Art will be host to the first major solo museum exhibit of American painter Jonas Wood’s works from Mar. 24, 2019 through July 14, 2019.

The exhibit “Jonas Wood” will feature 35 works from the artist that translates into 13 years of his career work.

Wood’s paintings focus on his exploration of psychology, memory, and concepts of the self.

“Jonas Wood is certainly an artist whose work deserves deeper exploration and resonates with a wide audience,” Eugene McDermott director Agustín Arteaga says. “We are proud to provide this museum setting for a solo exhibition that further reveals his incredible skill, powers of observation, and distinct perspective on contemporary life.”

Born in Boston and based in California, Wood’s work plays with geometry, colors and graphic styles to alter the observations he makes of the real world into interpretative personifications.

Often the subjects of his works are Wood’s family and the ceramics created by his wife, artist Shio Kusaka. No matter the subject, all of Wood’s work blends traditional painting genres with his own flair of contemporary ideas.

“Jonas Wood makes us reconsider the everyday. At once autobiographical and widely relevant, representational and abstract, his innovative approach to form provides a wealth of meaning that resonates with contemporary audiences who have been primed by digital culture,” said curator Anna Katherine Brodbeck.