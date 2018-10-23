Jalisco Mex Kitchen Opens Snack Bar

You don’t even have to sit down for lunch at Jalisco Norte. The Turtle Creek eatery recently opened what it’s dubbed the Loncheria.

Translated as “snack bar,” Jalisco’s Loncheria is a walk-up market featuring a condensed list of offerings from the menu of Jalisco Norte. The guiding philosophy behind the new concept is quick and delicious meals that can be had within a lunch break or taken on-the-go.

The Loncheria’s menu includes the Nopal Salad with cactus leaf, tomato, onion, cilantro, and chia seed; the Chicken Tinga Tacos, using the chef’s family recipe; Puerto Nuevo Lobster Tacos made with fried lobster, beans and pico de gallo and several other options to choose from.

The full menu can be found here.

Alongside a vibrant mural painted by Mexican street artist Spaik, the location will also offer merchandise like margarita glasses, bowls, plates, ramekins, shirts, hats and jars of Jalisco’s award-winning salsa.

Loncheria neighbors Jalisco Norte at 3858 Oak Lawn Ave. Suite 470 and is open all week from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m