DeJean Advances to Next Round on ‘The Voice’

Claire DeJean didn’t get much screen time during Tuesday’s episode of NBC’s The Voice, which featured the conclusion of the Battle Rounds, where celebrity coaches/judges pair off members of their teams to perform together and then choose a winner to advance.

(ABOVE: Claire DeJean tweets out images of her celebrating after her Battle Round victory.)

But the Highland Park High School senior won her battle and will advance to the Knockout Rounds.

DeJean’s duet of “All This Love” by JP Cooper with Team Kelly teammate Josh Davis was part of a quick montage covering the battles that didn’t get feature treatment in the episode. Kelly Clarkson declared DeJean the winner.