Girls with Goals Community Picnic on Nov. 4

The Highland Park High School Lady Scots Soccer Program’s fourth annual Girls with Goals Community Picnic, 4-6 p.m. Nov. 4 at Highlander Stadium, will go on rain or shine. In the case of inclement weather, activities will move to the indoor facility across the street.

(ABOVE: Lady Scots Soccer teams up again with Chips Hamburgers for annual picnic. Photo courtesy Laura Franks)

There will be fun for the whole family- including giant inflatables, Bubble Soccer, soccer games, a DJ, Button Man, face painters, T-shirts, prizes, and prize baskets.

Dinner will be provided once again by Chips Hamburgers. The entire community is welcome. Bring your whole soccer team for a great team party. Boys and girls of all ages will love hanging out with the Lady Scots players and getting autographs and selfies, organizers said.

For tickets email [email protected]