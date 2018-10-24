HP Keeps Rolling Into Regional Semifinals

Mikhail Commer and Highland Park haven’t lost a match all season heading into a Region II showdown against Texarkana Texas High on Friday. (Photo: Chris McGathey)

Highland Park continued its domination of the Class 5A Region II competition with a 10-0 victory over Frisco Independence on Tuesday in the regional quarterfinals.

The Scots haven’t dropped a point in any of their three postseason matches thus far — including wins over Adamson and Frisco Liberty — as they look to defend their state championship from last fall.

Next up, they will face Texarkana Texas High in the regional semifinals on Friday morning in Allen. The winner will face either Kaufman or Frisco Lebanon Trail on Saturday to earn a repeat trip to the state tournament on Nov. 1-2 in College Station.