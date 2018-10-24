Lady Scots Carry Momentum Into Playoffs

Highland Park capped its unbeaten run through District 11-5A with a four-set victory over Woodrow Wilson in the regular-season finale on Tuesday.

Now, it’s on to postseason play for the Lady Scots, who will face Sunset in the bi-district round of the Class 5A Region II playoffs at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Ellis Davis Field House. The Bison are the fourth-place team from District 12-5A.

HP dropped only two sets while winning 14 consecutive matches in district play. The Lady Scots will travel to face Rockwall-Heath in a postseason warmup match on Friday.