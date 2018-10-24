World Affairs Council Honors Ron Kirk

The World Affairs Council of Dallas/Fort Worth presented its most prestigious honor, the H. Neil Mallon Award, to Ambassador Ron Kirk in recognition of his public service, civic and business leadership that has advanced the City of Dallas.

The first African-American to serve as Texas Secretary of State, Mayor of Dallas and United States Trade Representative, he has lived his life as a trailblazer whose commitment to public service has enriched our city, state, and nation.

Kirk is the 35th recipient of the award.

The thirty-four previous honorees have included global technology, transportation and energy company leaders, international and national developers, and distinguished public servants.

“The importance of Ron Kirk’s contributions locally and nationally cannot be overstated,” said Marjorie Adams, chair of the Council’s board of directors. “His dedication to ensuring that Dallas continues to flourish as a world-class city while expanding its global presence is just one example of why he embodies the spirit of the Mallon award. The World Affairs Council is extremely proud to honor such a deserving recipient and inspirational leader as Ambassador Kirk.”

The Mallon Award is presented annually to individuals who have excelled at promoting the international focus and increasing the international impact of North Texas. It is named for H. Neil Mallon, the late

chairman of Dresser Industries, who was the founder of the Dallas Council on World Affairs, now known as the World Affairs Council of Dallas/Fort Worth.

This year’s event featured a conversation with Ambassador Michael Punke, author of The Revenant and former U.S. Ambassador to the World Trade Organization, who served as Deputy U.S. Trade Representative under Ambassador Kirk.

CBS’ 60 Minutes Correspondent Scott Pelley hosted a conversation with the honoree during the evening, as well.

Honorary dinner chairs Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, and former president Barack Obama, who made a special video appearance for the occasion delighted the audience and poked a little fun at Kirk’s golf game.

Presenting sponsors for the dinner was the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates Washington DC; Hillwood, a Perot Company; and The Men and Women of Hunt Consolidated; and the Patrons’ Reception sponsor was Mubadala. Underwriting sponsors were American Airlines, AT&T, Bell, BNSF Railway Foundation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Haynes And Boone, LLP, Lockheed Martin, and Texas Instruments.

The funds raised from this event will support the programs and educational initiatives of the World Affairs Council of Dallas/Fort Worth. For more than 65 years, the World Affairs Council has educated the citizens of North Texas on crucial issues of international affairs, foreign policy, and international business that affect the lives and security of all Americans.