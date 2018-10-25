Four Restaurants Launch Weekend Brunch

When it comes to Dallasites and their weekend eating, more brunch options are never a problem.

Four local eateries recently announced they’ll now be catering to those who brunch.

Streets Fine Chicken recently announced its Forest Lane location will also serve brunch. The Cedar Springs Road Location kick-started the tradition earlier this year.

Available every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., guests can indulge in brunch favorites like The Show Bird, Texas toast stacked with a boneless fried chicken breast, jalapeno gravy, fried sweet potato strings, pickled onion, and a fried egg and Biscuit Sliders, homemade buttermilk biscuits, one served with fried chicken and white wine cream sauce and another with applewood smoked bacon, an over easy egg and jalapeno cheddar. Street’s also offers $3 mimosas.

Street’s Fine Chicken is located at 5211 Forest Lane.

Every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pearl on Maple, tucked inside Uptown’s The Stoneleigh Hotel, will host a new French-inspired “le brunch” menu featuring champagne and French Bistro classics with a Texas twist at Bubbles & Brioche.

The brunch menu offers such delights as Duck Confit Pancakes, Eggs “Mimosa,” Brioche French Toast, and the signature Perle Avocado Toast, served a la carte or as a two-course pre-fixed menu (choice of one starter and one main dish) for $29.27. Reservations are available on OpenTable and by calling 469-375-5846.

Pearl on Maple is located at 2927 Maple Ave.

Gung Ho, the bustling American-Chinese restaurant on Lowest Greenville Avenue launched its brunch menu this past weekend. Available Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the menu is centered on American classics with a Chinese twist.

Offerings include the Orange Chicken & Waffles with a 9-spice pecan waffle, orange chicken, sesame and salted butter. Chinese brunch favorites on the menu such as Everything Jian Dui (sesame balls) on an American twist by filling them with scallion-cream cheese and coating in everything bagel seasoning.

Some of the other dishes include Toasted Coconut Waffles, topped with spiced pineapple and salted butter; Not Biscuits & Gravy, with crispy rice cake, mushroom gravy, 2 sunny side pachi pachi farms eggs and fermented greens; Fried Rice Burrito, with veggies, egg, cheddar, spicy chile mayo and the option to add bacon or sausage.

To complement the food menu, Matt Ragan partnered with Bar Manager Zach Potts to create a beverage menu that is fun, unexpected but still approachable. A few of the cocktails include the Yuzu Breakfast Martini made with Gordon’s gin, St. Germain, yuzu sake, lemon juice, and yuzu marmalade; “Cafe Americano” with Cynar, J Rieger caffé amaro, Cocchi di Torino, Grady’s cold brew, club soda and cream; Too Wong Foo Thanks For Everything made with 42 Below Vodka, cinnamon, passion fruit, vanilla syrup, pineapple and lime.

Gung Ho is located at 2010 A Greenville Ave.

Scout at The Statler also has joined the list of Dallas restaurants now serving brunch.

Brunchtime beverages embrace this social hub’s easygoing attitude with the classic Mimosa and Bloody Mary offerings, alongside a special brunchtime Michelada.

Scout at The Statler is located at 1914 Commerce St. in downtown Dallas.