You Can Meet the Scots on Monday

Highland Park’s boys and girls basketball captains this season include, from left, Reilly Seebold, Caroline Keogh, Jack Feld, Ella Patterson, and Dillon Powell.

Highland Park basketball fans can get an early jump on the season at the annual Meet the Scots event set for 6 p.m. Monday at the HPHS gym.

The festivities are free, with the first 300 kids getting a basketball just for showing up. Varsity boys and girls players will sign autographs and participate in scrimmages. There will be other prizes, too.

First, however, the Lady Scots will travel to Coppell on Saturday for a scrimmage. HP, which includes only three returning players and four freshmen on the varsity roster, also will scrimmage against Flower Mound Marcus on Oct. 30 prior to the regular-season opener on Nov. 2 at Prosper.

As for the boys, their scrimmages are scheduled for Nov. 5 at Frisco Centennial and Nov. 10 at Denton. The regular season gets underway on Nov. 12 at home against HSAA.