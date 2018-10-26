Presbyterian Church to Honor Deceased Homeless

First Presbyterian Church of Dallas will hold it’s annual city-wide interfaith Service of Light & Remembrance at 4 p.m. Nov. 4. The event will be held at the church, 1835 Young Street. Free parking will be available.

This service, hosted by Faith Forward Dallas, is held to remember neighbors who have died homeless this past year in Dallas County. Faith leaders from various traditions will unite to honor them and pray for their eternal rest.

The public is invited to attend the service where over 200 names of our homeless brothers and sisters will be read aloud and recognized.

Over the past years, numerous organizations in Dallas, including The Stewpot of First Presbyterian Church, have worked to combat homelessness. While much progress has been made, several hundred people die on the streets each year, according to a news release.

For more information on this service and other events in the life of the church, visit www.fpcdallas.org.