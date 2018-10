Texas Discovery Gardens celebrated the 2018 Flora Award honorees Sept. 20 at the home of Stephen and Karen Jones – son and daughter-in-law of Dallas Cowboy’s owner Jerry Jones.

The award went to Allie Beth and Pierce Allman, operators of reality company Allie Beth Allman & Associates. The jade anniversary of the Flora Award Gala was held Oct. 25 and provide special recognition to past honorees.

(Photos by James Edward)