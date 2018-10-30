Crime Reports Oct. 22-28

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: EMPTIED THE HONEY POT

A buzz-worthy crime took place in the 2700 block of Westminster Avenue after a University Park woman loaned out nearly $3,000 worth of bee equipment in July. The recipient failed to return items, the owner reported to police just before 10 a.m. Oct. 24.

HIGHLAND PARK

24 Wednesday

Around 2:30 p.m., a shoplifter took a pair of Golden Wood sunglasses, valued at $1,600. and Dolce & Gabanna glasses, valued at $385, from Peepers at Highland Park Village.

26 Friday

A night at Honor Bar and Bistro Village was dampened when one man found his $1,200 Lenovo laptop, $600 iPhone 8, $300 Bose headphones, and passport were stolen from his 2006 red Porsche Carrera sometime between 9 p.m. Oct. 25 and 1:30 a.m. the next morning while parked by valet at Highland Park Village.

27 Saturday

At some point between Aug. 1 and Oct. 27, a black Trek Marlin bicycle was stolen from an attached parking garage at The Gables, in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive, the owner reported around 11:45 a.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

25 Thursday

Around 3 a.m., two people walked into the CVS in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane and stole two bottles of dandruff shampoo.

Stolen before 7:40 a.m.: documents from inside a 2007 gold Chevrolet Tahoe parked overnight in the 3800 block of Wentwood Drive.

The third-row seat and entertainment unit, collectively valued at more than $3,500, were stolen sometime before 8:30 a.m. from a 2007 tan Chevrolet Suburban parked overnight in the 3800 block of Colgate Avenue. Another vehicle in the 3800 block of Villanova Drive also was burglarized during the same time frame.

Around 11:20 a.m., an electric grinder, valued at $84 was stolen off the loading dock of a specialty store in the 2600 block of Fondren Drive.

Around 5 p.m., a customer asked to test drive a bicycle, valued at $850, for sale at a Snider Plaza store, but never returned after taking it out for a spin.

26 Friday

Around 10:15 a.m., a resident in the 4300 block of Bryn Mawr Drive reported to police that sometime between 11 p.m. Oct 11 and 7:30 a.m. the next morning, the tailgate, valued at $5,000 was stolen from his 2012 black Ford F-150.

27 Saturday

Sometime between 8 p.m. Oct. 26 and 7 p.m. the following day, the glass was stolen from the mirrors of a 2012 black GMC Denali parked in the 2900 block of Milton Avenue.