Felix Culpa Brings Pop Art to Your Plate

The team behind some of the city’s most buzzworthy watering holes, including Truth & Alibi, The Tipsy Alchemist, and Punk Society, is back and action with their newest venture, restaurant Felix Culpa.

“Why restaurants? It’s pretty simple … we got hungry,” Mark Beardon said about his company’s recent transition from the nightlife spirits business to a more focused arena of food and hospitality.

Operating partner Massimiliano Sgarbi will take the helm of the North Henderson eatery.

The vision of the new space is to create a hybrid atmosphere. A visual feast.

The mid-century modern space offers a whimsical mix of plush décor – velvet chairs, ivy festooning the walls, crystal chandeliers, and pop art pieces from some of the shakers from the 60’s including Roy Lichtenstein and Jeff Koons.

At the helm of the kitchen is Nick Amoriello who has whipped up a swoon-worthy menu full of new American cuisine infused with a little European flair.

Signature dishes include the grilled octopus, Yukon gnocchi, tuna crudo or the steak tartare replete with a mouthwatering bone marrow Béarnaise, fennel pollen black pepper crackers.

Guests also can opt to share the experience amongst friends and choose from an assortment of offerings – Salumi e Formaggi platters and Margherita flatbreads.

Located at 3001 North Henderson, at the corner of 75 and Henderson in the former Victor Tangos space, the hours are 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Wednesday and 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.