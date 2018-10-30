Few Tickets Remain for Second Annual Jade Ball

Don’t miss your chance to attend the second annual Jade Ball celebrating decades of success at the Crow Museum of Asian Art. Only a few tickets remain for the Nov. 3 formal sit-down dinner for approximately 300 guests at the Belo Mansion, 2101 Ross Ave.

Inspired by the art and beauty of Asia, the Jade Ball promises a magical grand entrance, live entertainment, art experiences, and delightful surprises throughout the evening. Highlights include a silent auction, along with unique performances, and world-class art exhibitions.

Park Cities resident Carmen Hancock will serve as gala chair, and Steve Kemble is the event producer.

“The name Jade Ball was inspired by the Qing Dynasty jades, which make up the heart of the Crow Museum’s collection,” Hancock said. “It was so popular that it’s been revived for not only 2018 but our forthcoming years. The name is appropriate because jade represents the aspects of this evening – lasting beauty, vibrant color, intrigue, a touch of surprise, and quality at the highest levels.”

Proceeds from the 2018 Jade Ball benefit the museum and its programs, which include year-round art-making, workshops and community collaborations for participants of all ages and backgrounds.

Individual tickets are $500 ($425 for members), and tables for 10 begin at $5,000. Sponsorships range from $5,000 to $75,000. For more information, visit crowmuseum.org or contact Caroline Kim, Director of Development, at 214-258-6466 or [email protected].

Sponsors include, but are not limited to, Balfour Beatty, Jill C. Bee and Loren M. Glasser, Lucy and Henry Billingsley, Itzel and Nathan Crow, Friedman & Feiger, GFF Architects, HealthWellness MD, Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, Rick Liberto, Dr. and Mrs. Charles Ku, Morgan Stanley, Oglesby Greene

Architects, Pritchard and Associates, Trammell Crow Center, The University of Texas at Dallas, and Joan and Pat Williamson.