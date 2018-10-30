Helen Gray

Helen Sheldon Gray passed away on October 28, 2018 at her home in Dallas, Texas. Helen was born in Waco, Texas on August 31,1925 and was the daughter of Maude Kendrick and Thomas Guy Sheldon. Upon graduation from Waco High School, Helen attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri for 2 years, returning to Texas to obtain a BBA degree from The University of Texas in 1948. Helen was a member of Alpha Phi sorority.

Helen moved to Dallas upon her marriage to Richard E. Gray. Jr. (Dick) in 1948, and they remained married for 45 years until his death in 1992. Helen is also predeceased by her son, Guy Gray, and sister, Margaret Mixson. She is survived by her sons: Rick Gray and his wife, Leslie; Jim Gray and his wife, Franny; daughter-in-law Debbie Cooper; and grandchildren: Britten Hardie (Scott), Richard Gray (Erica), Brady Davidson (Ryan), Bailey Gray, Lindsay Cooper, Preston Cooper (Chelsi), Sheldon Gray, Davis Gray, Spencer Gray, and Connor Carrigan (Sarah); and great grandchildren: Paydon Hardie, McKenna Hardie, Stella Davidson, and Avery Cooper. Helen was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and the family is deeply grateful for her love, commitment and devotion to us all.

Helen was an active member of Park Cities Baptist Church for nearly 70 years. She served on the Board of Trustees of Paisano Baptist Encampment for many years and remained an Emeritus Board member until her death. Her strong devotion to Jesus Christ was an inspiration.

She was also a member of The Dallas Women’s Club, The Dallas Garden Club, The Mentor Club, Mary K. Craig Class, past President of The Dallas Lawyers Wives Club, an Alpha Phi Alum, and a former member for over 50 years of The Northwood Club.

Helen enjoyed being with family, friends and traveling the world.

A Memorial Service will be held in Ellis Chapel at Park Cities Baptist Church at 11 am on Friday November 2, 2018. A private family interment service will be conducted preceding the service.

The family is eternally grateful to Queen Payne for her friendship to Helen and the entire family over the past 35 years and to Amanda Hennessey who provided incredible loving care to Helen these past few years.

For those desiring, memorials may be made to Park Cities Baptist Church – 3933 Northwest Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75225 or to Paisano Baptist Encampment – P.O. Box 973, Alpine, TX 79831.