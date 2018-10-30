Highland Park Resident Honored at Arts Show

Highland Park resident Liana Yarckin was recently honored with the first-place award in the 2018 Texas Visual Arts Show for her watercolor “Curiosity.”

“Congratulations to Liana for her award-winning painting,” said Lauren Dickinson, Publicity Director, TVAA. “She is truly a talented artist. As this is a juried exhibition, to be awarded 1st place recognition among her artist peers is a distinguished accomplishment.”

This year has been stellar for the artist; initiating in January with the selection of her “Texas Star” painting by the Dallas Business Journal for inclusion in its highly-regarded Book of Lists, Yarkin’s artwork has been showcased in regional art shows and galleries along with her commissioned projects.

Most recently, Yarckin was invited by Stanley Korshak in Dallas to host a trunk show in November. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at the location, 500 Crescent Court.

For her debut trunk show, Yarckin will feature original art, scarves, and accessories. And, she notes, “a few other surprises perfect for gifts!”