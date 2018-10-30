Scots Look for Matching Titles at State

Highland Park won’t have the home-court advantage this week in its quest to repeat as Class 5A team tennis state champions.

The unbeaten Scots (21-0) are scheduled to face A&M Consolidated (18-5) in the state semifinals on Wednesday in College Station. HP hasn’t dropped a point thus far during Region II postseason victories over Adamson, Frisco Liberty, Frisco Independence, Texarkana Texas High, and Frisco Lebanon Trail.

A&M Consolidated has lost in the 5A state semifinals in each of the past four years, including last fall to the Scots. The Tigers advanced to state again this year with a narrow 10-9 victory over Georgetown in the Region III final.

The semifinal winner will take on either Abilene Wylie (27-0) or San Antonio Alamo Heights (14-1) on Thursday for the championship.