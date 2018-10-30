Highland Park won’t have the home-court advantage this week in its quest to repeat as Class 5A team tennis state champions.
Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Scots Look for Matching Titles at State

The unbeaten Scots (21-0) are scheduled to face A&M Consolidated (18-5) in the state semifinals on Wednesday in College Station. HP hasn’t dropped a point thus far during Region II postseason victories over Adamson, Frisco Liberty, Frisco Independence, Texarkana Texas High, and Frisco Lebanon Trail.

A&M Consolidated has lost in the 5A state semifinals in each of the past four years, including last fall to the Scots. The Tigers advanced to state again this year with a narrow 10-9 victory over Georgetown in the Region III final.

The semifinal winner will take on either Abilene Wylie (27-0) or San Antonio Alamo Heights (14-1) on Thursday for the championship.

