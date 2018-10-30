The Runway Report Transforming Lives

On the morning of Sept. 27, KidneyTexas, Inc. hosted their Transforming Lives Luncheon and Fashion Show at the Brook Hollow Golf Club.

The event included a runway fashion show featuring fashions from TOOTSIES produced by Jan Strimple. It was all topped off with a delicious luncheon.

The purpose of KidneyTexas, Inc. is to provide funding to improve the methods of treatment, the search for a cure and prevention of kidney disease and other kindred or contributory diseases; and to develop more adequate provision for the care of persons suffering from such diseases.

(Photos by Dana Driensky)