Tuesday, October 30, 2018

The Runway Report Transforming Lives

On the morning of Sept. 27, KidneyTexas, Inc. hosted their Transforming Lives Luncheon and Fashion Show at the Brook Hollow Golf Club.

The event included a runway fashion show featuring fashions from TOOTSIES produced by Jan Strimple. It was all topped off with a delicious luncheon.

The purpose of KidneyTexas, Inc. is to provide funding to improve the methods of treatment, the search for a cure and prevention of kidney disease and other kindred or contributory diseases; and to develop more adequate provision for the care of persons suffering from such diseases.

(Photos by Dana Driensky)

