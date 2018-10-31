Claire DeJean ‘Knocked Out’ on ‘The Voice’

The second episode of Knockout rounds on NBC’s The Voice, saw Claire DeJean meet Mariah Carey, who gently played with the Highland Park High senior’s hair before the coaching began.

Both DeJean, who performed “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” and Abby Cates, who performed “Because of You,” won praise from the judges, but Clarkson, who wrote “Because of You,” chose Cates to continue on to the live competition.

DeJean reached out to her supporters on Twitter.

“Very exciting things to come. I luv u all,” ” she tweeted. “So much I can’t explain.”