Texas Ballet Theater Presents The Nutcracker

The Texas Ballet Theater will perform The Nutcracker at the Winspear Opera House from Nov. 23 to Dec. 2, and at the Fort Worth Bass Performance Hall from Dec. 7 to Dec. 24.

The two-act performance will be directed by Ben Stevenson and features music from legendary Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

During the show, dream-like set pieces and dry ice to create magical mist will be used to elevate the viewer experience.

Students from the Texas Ballet Theater School will also take part in the play, performing several roles throughout the performance.

Tickets range from $20-$125 and are available at www.texasballettheater.org or 877.828.9200.